John Docherty to fight live on Sky Sports Facebook

John Docherty wants to make it four knockouts in a row when he clashes with Manchester's Yailton Neves in Peterborough, live on Sky Sports Facebook on Saturday night.

The fast-rising Scottish super-middleweight talent has demolished all three of his opponents inside the distance since turning over from a successful amateur career in which he won bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

"The Doc is going on the hunt for another knockout in Peterborough," said Docherty.

"I'm feeling fit, strong and ready for another explosive performance. I've had my best camp yet, sparring the likes of John Ryder to get me in the best shape possible. Everyone has seen the power I carry and on Saturday I'm going to unleash it once again.

John Docherty faces Yailton Neves on Saturday's JD NXTGEN bill

"It's still very early days for me in my pro career but I'm confident in my abilities and I've got a great team around me, I couldn't be in a better place. I think I could target an area title or a ranking title by the end of the year, why not?

"I'd fight anyone put in front of me without hesitation. My team have my best interests at heart and will let me know when it's time to be let off the leash."

John Docherty's fight with Yailton Neves features on a live stream on Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Facebook, starting at 5.30pm.

Live stream schedule from 5.30pm Sultan Zaurbek vs Lester Cantillano Qais Ashfaq vs Fadhili Majiha John Docherty vs Yailton Neves

Watch Jordan Gill against Emmanuel Dominguez, with Richard Riakporhe vs Tommy McCarthy and Anthony Sims Jr also on JD NXTGEN bill in Peterborough on Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.