Katie Taylor on power of role models, Roy Keane, world dreams and Sky Scholarship

Katie Taylor is a big fan of former Man Utd and Ireland midfielder Roy Keane

Katie Taylor is desperate to leave a "great legacy" and inspire the next generation.

It seems the 32-year-old Irish boxing superstar is well on the way with plans to be on the Anthony Joshua-Jarrell Miller bill in New York on June 1 and a chance to become undisputed lightweight world champion.

So which Manchester United and Ireland footballer has inspired her, how has Sky played a big role in her development and what is driving her burning desire to be the "best of all time"?

The former Scholar, who received financial and developmental support up until the London 2012 Olympics, reveals all....

I always looked up to my sporting heroes and giving back to kids is the most satisfying part of my boxing journey.

Sharing these memories and being able to be a great role model is just incredible. Manchester United legend Roy Keane and runner Sonia O'Sullivan were my heroes.

Keane had that winning mentality and never settled for second best, while Sonia had all those highs and lows and had that strength in character. I got so much inspiration from both of them.

1:18 Taylor says fighting Delfine Persoon to be the undisputed lightweight world champion would be her toughest yet Taylor says fighting Delfine Persoon to be the undisputed lightweight world champion would be her toughest yet

A big part of being a professional athlete is being a role model. It's a great responsibility and something I take very seriously. I love being a role model for young kids and just being an inspiration to them.

There are a lot of bad role models out there and they seem to get a lot of media attention so it's great to lead this life.

You can live this life and be successful and to live out your dreams.

Being a Sky Sports Scholar was so important though. It allowed me to focus on my boxing and allowed me to get the right preparation in the build-up to the 2012 London Olympics.

It played a huge role in my success at the London Games and becoming the first ever Olympic female lightweight champion.

It takes a team... pic.twitter.com/WH49dtqfNx — Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) March 20, 2019

Being a Scholar meant everything to me and I wouldn't be the boxer or the person I am today without all of that support.

My mentor was Sky Sports News presenter Rachel Wyse who's a good Irish girl! She was fantastic and we still keep in contact. She was always really encouraging and just a beautiful person.

Doing interviews and dealing with the media is the worst part of my boxing career!

Being a Scholar got me into this environment and really helped me deal with all of this and all the media attention and helped to take all the pressure off me.

I've obviously turned pro since my Scholarship days and now I'm a completely different boxer. I've also grown up so much as a person since 2012.

Three down, one to go. Taylor beat WBO lightweight champion Rose Volante in Philadelphia in March

I definitely have a great team of people around me right now and that's so important. I feel I am boxing better than ever and that obviously has a lot to do with confidence. Confidence is everything.

I just want to make history in my sport and leave a great legacy and be the best of all time.

Making money and having bigger cars is definitely not my motivation. I currently have three belts and I need one more to be the undisputed lightweight world champion.

I just want to be involved in the big fights and break boundaries. I feel the best is yet to come!