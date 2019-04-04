Scott Quigg targets world title fight with IBF champion Tevin Farmer
Last Updated: 04/04/19 6:40pm
Scott Quigg hopes victory over Jayson Velez on April 26 will earn him a world title shot against Tevin Farmer.
Quigg, who marked his move up to super-featherweight with a knockout win over Mario Briones in Boston in October, faces Puerto Rican Velez in Los Angeles, live on Sky Sports.
And the 30-year-old is viewing the fight as a stepping stone towards a showdown with IBF champion Farmer.
"These are the cards I want to be on," said Quigg. "It's a great chance for me to make a big statement with the attention on the bill.
"I want to be a world champion again so I need to show people that I mean business. Jayson is a solid fighter who is coming off some good wins so it's a good test and one I am looking forward to.
"Boston was a good win, coming off the Oscar Valdez defeat it was good to get back to winning ways in a new city in my second fight over here. It was my first fight at super-featherweight, I felt strong and I enjoyed the city.
"Tevin is a very good fighter, one I've watched for a long time. He's come up the hard way with four losses as he was matched tough early on.
"He does everything well but it's a fight that I would jump at as I believe I have got the beating of him.
"I think I can fight for a title this year. Get a good win over Jayson on April 26 and I believe I'm ready.
"If I have to have another fight before then so be it, but 2019 I want to win a world title again."