Irish debutant Stevie McKenna reveals how he swapped punches with Vasyl Lomachenko

Stevie McKenna has reflected on his sparring session with Vasyl Lomachenko

Irish super-lightweight Stevie McKenna has revealed how he swapped punches with Vasyl Lomachenko before his professional debut.

The 22-year-old's first pro fight will be against Trey Branch in Los Angeles on Saturday, and McKenna took confidence from a sparring session with the Ukrainian star.

Ahead of Lomachenko's unification fight with Jose Pedraza, McKenna welcomed the opportunity to spar one of the world's pound-for-pound best fighters for five rounds, even if he had to adopt his less favoured southpaw stance.

Good sparring last night with the P4P best boxer in the world @VasylLomachenko 👊🏻🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/7Jq1nWRNYW — Stevie McKenna (@stevie_mckenna) November 20, 2018

He told Sky Sports: "We went to the gym, just going to spar, and they came down asking 'did you want to spar Lomachenko?'

"I said yeah sure, but they needed a southpaw and I'm orthodox. I told him I'm a southpaw and I went in against him, and held my own, no problem. I learnt a lot, so it was brilliant.

"It was unbelievable to share the ring with him. I like to switch between orthodox and southpaw, so I'm able to box both styles."

Lomachenko defends his WBA and WBO lightweight belts against Anthony Crolla in the early hours of Saturday, April 13, live on Sky Sports, and McKenna relished the chance to test himself against the three-weight world champion.

"He does a lot of thinking in there," said McKenna. "The first round or so, he's working you out, seeing what you are doing. If you make a mistake, he'll counter.

"It was a very good spar, top class, he was very happy with it."

Stevie McKenna will make his professional debut this weekend

McKenna follows in the footsteps of younger brother Aaron, who has already racked up seven wins at welterweight in the paid ranks, defeating Loretto Olivas last weekend.

"I've been in his corner, and I know what to expect as well," he said. "I can't wait to get in and do what he's doing.

"Hopefully finish the year with six fights, and head the same way he's heading."