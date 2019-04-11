Former world bantamweight champion Ryan Burnett to enjoy home comforts on ring return

Ryan Burnett during his last fight against Nonito Donaire at Glasgow's SSE Hydro

Ryan Burnett will return to action against Jelbirt Gomera at Belfast's Ulster Hall on May 17.

The former unified bantamweight champion will enjoy home comforts against the Filipino southpaw when he bids to bounce back from his first professional defeat last time out.

Burnett left the ring on a stretcher after suffering a back injury against Donaire

Burnett (19-1, 9 KOs) was forced to retire against Nonito Donaire after four rounds due to a back injury in November.

"I want to be world champion again. Nothing else matters. This is a significant step in that campaign and I'm delighted it's taking place in my home city," said Burnett.

"My opponent on May 17 is the way of me being back where I know I belong. You will see my determination on fight night."

The 26-year-old's trainer Adam Booth added: "Myself and MTK Global have a plan to get Ryan back to where he should be, which is world champion status.

"His hunger and desire are greater than ever before so there's no doubt he can head back to the top. Enjoy the ride."