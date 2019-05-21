Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Callum Smith welcomes a fight with 'superstar' Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Callum Smith defends his world title on Anthony Joshua's undercard

Callum Smith would “jump at” the opportunity to face Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, he has said.

WBA 'super' super-middleweight champion Smith will first defend his gold against Hassan N'Dam on Anthony Joshua's undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office, on June 1.

The unbeaten Liverpool fighter has previously been sounded out as a future opponent for Canelo by the Mexican's promotional team, Golden Boy.

I want to see how good I am, and the only way to do that is to fight the best. Callum Smith

"Canelo is a superstar in boxing and he mentioned my name after his fight," Smith said. "I'm sure our teams can sit down and, if that fight can be made, it's something I would jump at.

"I'll take care of business on June 1 - I've got a tough fight with N'Dam - and providing I come through with no injuries then there are a lot of big names [for me to fight next].

"I want to see how good I am, and the only way to do that is to fight the best in the division."

MUNDO'S BACK! 🙌@CallumSmith23 returns to defend his world title against Hassan N'Dam on #JoshuaRuiz bill.



More details 👉https://t.co/H0l56bU2IR pic.twitter.com/bz0KrJRUL7 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 21, 2019

Canelo currently holds the IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles after beating Daniel Jacobs earlier this month. He also boasts a victory over Gennady Golovkin, after they first drew.

Canelo has stopped Amir Khan and Callum Smith's brother Liam in his 55-fight career which features just one loss, to Floyd Mayweather.

He has fought once at super-middleweight when he quickly beat Rocky Fielding last year, but could step up again to challenge for Smith's title.

"Anfield would be absolutely packed to the rafters for that," Smith's trainer Joe Gallagher said previously, suggesting a dream venue.

"I just think it ticks all the boxes. We would welcome 'Canelo' Alvarez, if he wants to come over to the UK and fight. Yes, Callum Smith is the man to accommodate him."

Smith won his world title by knocking out George Groves in the final of the World Boxing Super Series.

