Manny Pacquiao says he can still beat 'great boxers' like Keith Thurman at the age of 40

Manny Pacquiao is searching for the 62nd win of his 24-year career

Manny Pacquiao says age will be no obstacle when he challenges Keith Thurman for his WBA (super) welterweight title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on July 20.

Pacquiao, the regular WBA welterweight champion and the only world champion to compete in eight divisions in the history of boxing, has a career record of 61-7-2, with 39 wins by knockout, at the age of 40.

The 12-time major title winner, who is also a politician serving as a senator in his native Philippines, last fought against American Adrien Broner in January, defeating him via a unanimous points decision.

Speaking at a press conference in New York on Tuesday ahead of the July bout, he said: "I chose Keith Thurman because he's undefeated and I want to prove that at age 40 I can still beat a great fighter like Keith.

Keith Thurman returned from nearly two years out through injury in January

"My time is not yet over. My journey is continuing. I'm going to prove that and more on July 20 against Keith Thurman.

"I've never been scared of a challenge. I'm so excited for this fight against an undefeated champion.

"I will make sure that I'm 100 per cent and ready for this fight. We'll find out what happens on July 20, but it's going to be exciting. I like being the underdog for this fight because that gives me more focus in training."

Pacquiao defeated Adrien Broner in January

Thurman is 10 years younger than Pacquiao and undefeated with a record of 29-0-0, 22 wins by knockout.

The American extended his unbeaten streak in January after earning a majority decision over Josesito Lopez in New York, his first fight since a 22-month lay-off after elbow surgery.

Pacquiao is already wary of the offensive threat Thurman poses.

He added: "He's the kind of fighter that you can't underestimate. His record and success gives me more motivation to work hard.

"Our focus in every fight is on the speed and footwork, because those are advantages for me. We're going to work on avoiding Keith's offence.

"He can prove his words in the ring, I'm going to be a warrior on July 20 and show Keith Thurman what it's like to be in the ring with me.

"Fans should watch this fight because it's a once-in-a-lifetime showdown. We're going to bring action and I'm confident I will be victorious."