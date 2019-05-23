The new Vasyl Lomachenko or Oleksandr Usyk? Meet Oleksandr Khyzhniak

Oleksandr Khyzhniak is a Ukrainian amateur boxing star determined to be the new Vasyl Lomachenko or Oleksandr Usyk. He explained his journey so far...

Book Joshua vs Ruiz Jr now!

I'm lucky to have been born into the family of a boxing coach. Since my father had a boxing career in the former USSR, I didn't choose my path. My father started to train me in my early age, when I was five.

Only by overcoming challenges can you achieve something really valuable. My dad says that he saw the potential in me and wanted to pass on all his knowledge and experience. He taught me how to work in a team, and how to use experience from other sports. He is not only my coach, but the closest person in my life. He supports me in my every step.

There's no doubt that all of my medals are down to his merit.

Wladimir Klitschko hands the gold medal to Oleksandr Khyzhniak after the 2017 amateur World Championship

Boxing is very demanding and requires permanent effort and attention. Sometimes you do the same things every day, like you're practicing the same stroke aiming to get to the next level, and get the necessary speed and force.

My daily routine is not so interesting but it helps me to be always disciplined and in a good shape. I wake up early in the morning, I have my healthy breakfast, I do my morning exercise at home and leave for training. Usually, I have several sessions in a day, depending on whether I'm at a training camp, or in a period between tournaments and preparation.

I'm also a student of Poltava Pedagogical University. I represent the national boxing team of Ukraine. I also enjoy swimming. When I have free time, I enjoy reading and watching movies to relax and to get some additional knowledge. Ukrainian folk culture and history is my passion, I try to get to know about it as much as I can. I read books about Cossacks and our religion, and I study the Bible.

Boxing is one of the most popular sports in the world and it's not a secret that Ukrainian boxers are acknowledged as some of the strongest - we have a lot of world champions according to different series, let's say the Klitschkos, Vasyl Lomachenko, Oleksandr Usyk, Oleksandr Gvozdyk and lots of others.

My main goal is the 2020 Olympics so the following year is very important for my training and my career. 2019 began positively for me, since I won the 'Strandzha-2019' tournament which was held in Bulgaria, and an International Tournament named Davida Kvachadze in Tbilisi. My next stop for 2019 is the European Games in Belarus.

I am always among the leaders, from the very beginning. I was the best boxer among schoolchildren, juniors and youth. Over the years, I won different national tournaments in all age categories. I am a two-times medalist of the European Championship, and the world champion. I always try to fight until the end and show consistent results.

Also, my experience in the Ukrainian Otamans team and the national boxing team helped me a lot. This project changed my life - it was a real challenge for my body and spirit.

As I said before, my main goal is the Olympics in 2020. I approach it seriously, postponing my professional career.

Watch Anthony Joshua's US debut against Andy Ruiz Jr, Katie Taylor's undisputed world lightweight title fight, Callum Smith's first world title defence and the undercard at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.