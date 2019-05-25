Boxing News

Sky Live: Michael Hunter, Devin Haney and Filip Hrgovic feature in Maryland, live on Sky Sports

Watch Hunter-Maldonado, Haney-Moran and Hrgovic-Corbin live on Sky Sports Action this Sunday morning from 2am

Michael Hunter and Filip Hrgovic continue their rise towards heavyweight world title contention, while Devin Haney can show his star potential, live on Sky Sports.

Hunter was on a shortlist to be Anthony Joshua's next challenger before Andy Ruiz Jr was awarded a shot at the WBA 'super', IBF and WBO heavyweight champion at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office, but 'The Bounty' can continue his pursuit with victory over Fabio Maldonado this Sunday morning.

The skilful American is on an impressive knockout streak and can make another statement at the MGM National Harbor, becoming the first man to stop the heavy-handed Brazilian Maldonado (26-2-KO25).

Two of boxing's elite prospects also feature in Hrgovic and Haney. Menacing Croatian Hrgovic, an Olympic medalist, held a spectacular amateur record and has since flown up the premiere division's rankings. The 26-year old, who takes on Gregory Corbin in just his eighth bout, is poised to get his world title hunt well and truly underway.

'The Dream' Haney (21-0-KO13) is a bit further on with his career, despite the dazzling talent being just 20-years old. A sterling amateur career preceded what has so far been an imperious transition into the paid ranks. The American sits on the brink of a shot at the WBC world title and an impressive showing against tough Mexican Antonio Moran - who has never been stopped - will put him within touching distance of a title and potential future superstardom.

What the fighters say...

The win for me I feel is not just getting the 'W', but getting the 'W' in great fashion, and that's what I plan to do. Once I keep winning and getting better, eventually I'm just going to rise to the top on my own.

Michael Hunter

I'm excited about my American debut. I come from Croatia, a small country, I would like to make my country proud on Saturday night.

Filip Hrgovic

Also on the card...

Daniyar Yeleussinov also fights in Maryland as he takes on Miguel Zamudio, hoping to extend his unbeaten 6-0 record, while former Katie Taylor victims Jessica McCaskill and Anahi Sanchez collide in a super-lightweight unification bout.

Watch Hunter-Maldonado, Haney-Moran and Hrgovic-Corbin live on Sky Sports Action this Sunday morning from 2am.

