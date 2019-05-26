Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Anthony Joshua's next fight compared to Lennox Lewis vs Hasim Rahman

Hasim Rahman shocked Lennox Lewis in 2001

Anthony Joshua will not make the same mistakes that led to Lennox Lewis' second defeat, says Hasim Rahman who inflicted that shock result.

Lewis filmed Ocean's Eleven and had one eye on a super-fight with Mike Tyson but, in 2001, was knocked out by Rahman in South Africa. Rahman cast his eye over Joshua's title defence against Andy Ruiz Jr on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office…

Joshua has been training in the warmth of Miami and speaking about an undisputed title fight with Deontay Wilder. Could he take his eye off the ball?

From what I've seen, he is a consummate professional. He will not take Ruiz Jr lightly, and he will come through in dramatic fashion.

Are there similarities between Joshua and Lewis?

I don't see any. Joshua has so much more on the line. Boxing in the heavyweight division is so different to when Lennox was defending his titles. Anthony knows what is at stake, and he doesn't want to mess up potentially the biggest undisputed fight ever. He doesn't want to jeopardise that.

Rahman's win over Lewis is still regarded as a major upset

Lewis avenged his loss by winning a rematch against Rahman

Will Joshua be affected by Wilder's recent knockout win?

With the performance that Deontay Wilder [put in against Dominic Breazeale], Joshua has to at least match that. It's a must. He has to. If he goes the distance with Ruiz Jr, it will make things harder at the negotiating table. Deontay has done his part.

How does Joshua measure up to heavyweights of your generation?

I see Anthony being able to compete in any era.

Could you have beaten him?

He would have been a fight that I would have loved to have participated in.

Is your son, Hasim Rahman Jr, the future of the heavyweight division?

If he dedicates himself, he can go further than Anthony.

He can do it all - he fights right handed or southpaw, he has power, he can box, he has good legs. There's nothing I ask him to do that he cannot do.

I'd like to see him have eight fights in the next 12 months. The names that I'm calling out for Michael Hunter, I'd like to call out for him.

