Michael Hunter calls out Anthony Joshua after destroying Fabio Maldonado in two rounds

0:47 Michael 'Bounty' Hunter put in an impressive display against Fabio Maldonado Michael 'Bounty' Hunter put in an impressive display against Fabio Maldonado

Michael Hunter set his sights on the stars of the heavyweight division after stopping Fabio Maldonado in two rounds in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Hunter handed Maldonado his first stoppage defeat in 29 fights to retain his WBA international title at the MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

Book Joshua vs Ruiz Jr now!

The American, who was on the short-list to face Anthony Joshua before Andy Ruiz Jr was confirmed for the June 1 defence, called out the three-belt champion after securing his fourth straight knockout win.

"Mandatory, any chance that I can get, I'm taking it. I'm here and I'm here to stay," said Hunter.

"Anthony Joshua, he's the cash cow, you know what I'm saying. It's an easy fight to make, we're both with DAZN and Matchroom.

"Dillian Whyte, we want Dillian Whyte, we want a mandatory."

Hunter dropped Maldonado in the second round of their 10 rounder

Hunter, whose sole defeat in 18 contests was on points to Oleksandr Uysk at cruiserweight in 2017, used the opening round to try and find a way through his opponent's tight guard.

The 30-year-old staggered his man at the start of the second with a heavy uppercut and forced a standing count before sending the Brazilian veteran to the canvas with clubbing hooks.

Maldonado, 39, made it to his feet but after being caught by further heavy blows and turning his back the referee called a halt.

Croatian heavyweight Filip Hrgovic marked his US debut with a first-round KO

Filip Hrgovic impressed on his American debut after taking just one minute to blow away Gregory Corbin and retain his WBC international heavyweight title.

0:43 Hrgovic floored Corbin in the opening minute of their 10-rounder Hrgovic floored Corbin in the opening minute of their 10-rounder

The Croatian floored Corbin with a clubbing right hook in the opening round after the American came swarming forward.

Hrgovic raises his hand in celebration after dropping Corbin

Corbin beat the count but was unsteady on his feet and the referee decided he was unable to continue.

1:07 Paul Smith Jr says Filip Hrgovic will struggle to find opponents because he can cause trouble for his heavyweight rivals. Paul Smith Jr says Filip Hrgovic will struggle to find opponents because he can cause trouble for his heavyweight rivals.

"We didn't have time to see the best of Hrgovic. But I'm looking forward to big fights, strong opponents and to give the USA fans great fights," Hrgovic said after taking his record to eight straight wins.

"I will face anyone, anytime in heavyweight division."

Jessica McCaskill celebrates her victory over Anahi Esther Sanchez

Jessica McCaskill unified the super-lightweight titles after securing a unanimous decision over Anahi Esther Sanchez.

McCaskill added the WBA title to her WBC crown after claiming victory via scores of 91-91, 98-92 and 96-94.

The American has now secured two straight wins since losing to Katie Taylor in December 2017.