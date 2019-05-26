Hughie Fury eyes tougher challenge after stopping Chris Norrad inside two rounds

Hughie Fury bounced back from a points loss to Kubrat Pulev last October

British heavyweight Hughie Fury says he is ready for a tougher challenge after a comfortable win over Chris Norrad on Saturday.

Fury bounced back from a points loss to Kubrat Pulev last October, stopping Canadian Norrad in the second round in Manchester.

The 24-year-old now has a 22-2 record as a pro, his other loss having come to Joseph Parker when he challenged for a world title in 2017.

Fury comfortably outclassed the previously unbeaten Norrad at Victoria Warehouse, landing the stoppage with over a minute left in round two.

Fury said: "I was messing around in there, taking my time. At this level, it is easy for me.

"The losses I have had are experience for the future. I am a lot stronger and fitter now."

Peter Fury, who trains his son, says Hughie could take on a more highly-rated opponent in September.

