Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Katie Taylor says winning undisputed title would surpass Olympic gold medal

Katie Taylor says becoming the undisputed lightweight champion of the world with victory over Delfine Persoon on Saturday would surpass winning Olympic gold for Ireland at London 2012.

Taylor will take on Persoon on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title defence against Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The Irish star defeated Rose Volante in March to improve her professional record to 13-0 and add the WBO lightweight title to her WBA and IBF belts, and hopes to add Persoon's WBC strap to her collection this weekend.

"This is a fight I have always wanted," Taylor told Sky Sports News. "To be fighting for the undisputed title in Madison Square Garden is absolutely phenomenal really.

"This journey has been incredible over the last few years and hopefully I will perform well on June 1.

"I cannot wait to write my name in the history books. Ever since I did turn pro, I wanted to become the undisputed champion, I wanted to make history in this sport and I am so close to it now."

Taylor celebrates beating Sofya Ochigava of Russia to win Olympic gold

Taylor has made boxing history before, when she defeated Russia's Sofya Ochigava in August, 2012 to become the first ever Olympic female lightweight champion.

Victory over Persoon, who has held her WBC title since 2014 and has not lost since 2010, would be even bigger in Taylor's mind.

Tale of the Tape - Taylor vs Persoon

"Delfine Persoon is a fantastic champion," Taylor said. "She has been a champion for numerous years now - a long-reigning champion. I think she has had 43 wins and one loss so she is an outstanding champion.

"That is why I have prepared so hard for this fight. I am expecting my toughest fight to date but I am ready for this challenge and I am ready to perform brilliantly on Saturday night.

"This is the pinnacle of the sport really - to become the undisputed champion of the world is the pinnacle of boxing.

"This would be the biggest night of my career so far. The Olympics in 2012 was absolutely outstanding but I think this night would even pass that out. This is definitely the biggest night of career and I can't wait for it."

Persoon admits Taylor poses the biggest challenge of her career but insists she also represents a big threat.

"I am very excited. The winner of this fight is the undisputed lightweight champion and gets the four belts as well as the Ring Magazine title so it is a big fight," Persoon said.

"I think for both fighters it is going to be the hardest fight. We have two different styles so I think it is going to be a hard fight and a good fight for women's boxing."

Watch Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon on the Joshua vs Ruiz Jr undercard at Madison Square Garden, New York on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 10pm.

Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.