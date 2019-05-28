Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Rank the world's top heavyweights

Who is your No 1 heavyweight?

Book Joshua vs Ruiz Jr now!

Watch Joshua vs Ruiz Jr online

As Anthony Joshua prepares to put his world titles on the line against Andy Ruiz Jr, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday night, here's your chance to rank the best heavyweights in the world below...

WBC champion Deontay Wilder will make his argument for the No 1 spot when he rematches Luis Ortiz in his next fight.

Tyson Fury is in the mix, but where do you rank Dillian Whyte?

Watch Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 10pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.