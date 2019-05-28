Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Katie Taylor predicts many more huge fights after clash with Delfine Persoon

Katie Taylor is on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr on Saturday

Katie Taylor says there are no shortage of big fights available to her if she overcomes Delfine Persoon in a "history-making" clash.

Taylor battles Persoon for all four lightweight world titles and the Ring Magazine belt on the undercard to Anthony Joshua's fight against Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden, New York, on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The Irish star defeated Rose Volante in March to add the WBO title to her WBA and IBF belts, and hopes to add Persoon's WBC strap to her collection this weekend.

"This is the biggest night of my career, the pinnacle of boxing. I cant wait to hold all five belts at the end of it," Taylor said.

"It's a privilege to be here. This has been my dream since I turned professional, to be undisputed champion. It can't get much bigger than this, to be at Madison Square Garden on an Anthony Joshua undercard.

"I understand how big this challenge is, I have to give the performance of a lifetime. I have put myself through the trenches over the last few months, I'm ready to go.

"Persoon is a proud, experienced champion. I want to be in history-making fights and this is one, a super fight in boxing. There are plenty more big fights to come in and around the lightweight division, it's stacked with so many talented fighters and there are huge fights out there to be made."

Katie Taylor could become undisputed world champion this weekend

Promoter Eddie Hearn is wary of the threat posed by Persoon but confident the Irish sensation will once again produce the goods.

"Taylor can't seem to put a foot wrong, she is the nicest and most dedicated person I have ever met," the Matchroom Boxing boss said.

"Persoon doesn't have the speed, but she has power. This is the undisputed world title at Madison Square Garden. On Saturday night, she gets all those belts and has done it.

"When you hear [Taylor] say this is the biggest moment of her career, it puts it into context. I know the whole of Ireland will be watching their queen."

