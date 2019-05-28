Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Tommy Coyle calls New York debut 'his summit'

Tommy Coyle believes a fight on Anthony Joshua's New York undercard is "his summit" and has arrived at an opportune moment.

Book Joshua vs Ruiz Jr now!

Watch Joshua vs Ruiz Jr online

Coyle meets experienced American Chris Algieri, who has previously faced Errol Spence Jr, Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday night.

🗣 "SHINE LIKE A DIAMOND"



As @ChrisAlgieri takes to the ring, @TommyCoyle89 describes their fight as his 'summit' 💥#AlgieriCoyle #JoshuaRuiz



June 1st, Sky Sports Box Office - BUY HERE 👉 https://t.co/8dhOERDJYq pic.twitter.com/GRQoXCW6gy — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 28, 2019

"I'm a young lad from a small fishing town in east Hull, fighting at the Mecca where Muhammad Ali fought," said former British and Commonwealth champion Coyle.

"Through a lot of hard work, sacrifice and perseverance, I have got to my summit. Nobody can take that away from me.

"Without pressure, you don't get diamonds.

"You don't win world titles or take Manny Pacquiao 12 rounds without being a great fighter.

"Timing is everything and I'm in a good place mentally and physically.

"Through defeats, I became a better person and a better fighter. You don't lose if you learn from it."

Watch Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 10pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.