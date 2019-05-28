Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Andy Ruiz Jr to show no respect to Anthony Joshua

Andy Ruiz Jr is confident of shocking the world

Andy Ruiz Jr will fight like an "animal" and show Anthony Joshua no respect when they meet under the Madison Square Garden lights.

Ruiz Jr challenges Joshua for the IBF, WBO and WBA 'Super' belts at the iconic New York venue this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, hoping to become Mexico's first ever heavyweight world champion.

The 29-year old is relishing his "dream opportunity" and confident of causing a stunning upset.

"This is what I have worked for my whole life, I'm here to take what Anthony has," Ruiz Jr told Sky Sports at Tuesday's public workout.

"I've been the underdog ever since I came into this sport because of the way that I look. It gives me extra motivation to follow my dreams.

"People underestimate me and then they get in the ring with me, see me let my hands go, throw my combinations, see the speed, they realise it's a whole different ball game."

'The Destroyer' has lost just once during an impressive 33-fight career, at the hands of Joseph Parker, but is determined to show his improvements.

"I changed after the Parker fight, more dedication, more hard work in the gym and I've changed my team around.

"I am a really dangerous fighter because I'm careless and hungry. I will be the first Mexican world heavyweight champion.

"I'm a big fan of Joshua but inside the ring there are no friends, no respect - I am here to take what is his. Inside the ring, I will be an animal, it will take all my heart."

