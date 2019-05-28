Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Fight with Callum Smith at Wembley 'attractive' to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is interested in a Wembley showdown against Callum Smith but it may have to wait until 2020, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Smith returns to the ring this Saturday night as he makes the first defence of his WBA 'Super' world title against Hassan N'Dam on the undercard to Anthony Joshua's fight with Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Should he retain his super-middleweight crown, Hearn wants the Liverpool star to fight twice more in 2019 before going for broke in a "legacy fight" against 'Canelo' or Gennady Golovkin.

Callum Smith goes through the paces at Tuesday's public workout

"The great thing for Smith is that Canelo is calling out his name, normally it would be the other way around," the Matchroom Boxing boss told Sky Sports.

"Once you win a world title and once you defend it and maybe unify, that's when you need legacy fights. The legacy fight for Smith is Canelo or even GGG. They have the potential to move up to 168lbs and those fights could fill any arena or the stadium in the UK.

"Wherever Canelo says it's on, we're going. Wembley is attractive to Canelo, he has mentioned that quite a bit. It's likely though that Canelo fights GGG in September.

Mexican superstar 'Canelo' is rated as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters

"I want to get Callum out again quickly if he wins, at home in Liverpool in September, then try another defence in December, raising the profile and then we go for broke next year."

Smith is excited about what the future has in store but is refusing to overlook the tough challenge of N'Dam.

"There are a lot of massive fights out there for me potentially, especially in the USA. A big performance puts my name out there to a different audience," said the Merseysider.

"N'Dam is a good fighter, a former world champion, it's a massive opportunity for him. The best version of me beats any version of N'Dam, I believe I can beat anyone at 12st.

"Walking to a ring as world champion will be special, but it all disappears if I slip up here, that's the motivation."

