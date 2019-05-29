Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Katie Taylor says she will need 'heart and a great chin' against WBC queen Delfine Persoon

3:08 Katie Taylor says the famous WBC world title belt is the one she always wanted Katie Taylor says the famous WBC world title belt is the one she always wanted

Katie Taylor says it will require 'heart and a great chin' to achieve her dream of becoming undisputed lightweight champion.

The Irish star will take on Delfine Persoon on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title defence against Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Taylor will put her IBF, WBA and WBO titles on the line against the WBC champion in a bid to become only the third woman in history to hold all four major world titles.

Katie Taylor hopes to join Cecilia Braekhaus and Claressa Shields in boxing's record books as an undisputed champion

"I love to perform on the big stage. I am the ultimate competitor, I want to be the best," Taylor told Sky Sports.

"I am very focused this weekend. When I step into the ring I will do whatever it takes. I know what to expect.

"She is a long-reigning champion. I understand how big the challenge is, but I feel well-prepared. This fight will involve heart and a great chin, and I have both in abundance.

"Delfine is experienced but I have a great amateur background. I have been in high-pressure fights and in big occasions.

Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon will contest all four lightweight titles in New York

"The opportunity to become undisputed champion is what boxers dream of. The ultimate challenge."

Persoon has held the WBC crown since 2014 and has not tasted defeat since 2010, when she suffered her sole loss in 44 contests, just 18 months after turning pro.

"I'm the first boxer that can make history for Belgian sport," said Persoon.

"I expect truly a tough fight. She had a lot more experience in amateur fighting.

"Katie Taylor is an Olympic champion. I can compete with an Olympic champion and hopefully beat an Olympic champion."

