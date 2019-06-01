Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Watch free live stream for 90 minutes of Anthony Joshua's undercard

Tommy Coyle faces Chris Algieri in the opening live fight on the Anthony Joshua bill

Anthony Joshua's undercard starts at 10pm and you can watch the first 90 minutes from Madison Square Garden on a free live stream.

Joshua makes his US debut against Andy Ruiz Jr on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and you can enjoy the opening hour-and-a-half of the New York bill before the channel is encrypted.

We'll bring you a taster of the atmosphere from 'The Big Apple', with Britain's Tommy Coyle then due to kick-off the live action against former world champion Chris Algieri in a potentially explosive encounter.

"It's a huge opportunity to do something that I never thought would happen," Coyle said. "Without pressure you don't get diamonds. I will shine like a diamond.

"Chris Algieri is a fantastic fighter and a better dresser! But this is a fight in which I can look good."

