Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Anthony Joshua promises 'daring' performance in world heavyweight title defence

Anthony Joshua has vowed to "engage" and "take a few" in tonight's fight with Andy Ruiz Jr.

The IBF, WBA 'Super' and WBO heavyweight champion puts his titles on the line, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 10pm.

"As he's throwing shots, I've got to defend and counter and slip, counter," Joshua said.

"Go first so you're always engaging, because I think I can go there and box behind the jab and move around the ring and all that, but that's not exciting. You've got to engage with them a bit, take a few.

"When people find a fight interesting is when they don't know who is going to win - 'hang on a minute, one shot and he's going to get knocked out'.

"Go in there and be a little bit daring, a little bit engaging and hopefully come out on top in the long run."

Joshua played down concerns over a swollen eye on Friday as he prepares for his US debut at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Hopes of an undisputed title fight against Deontay Wilder still linger despite his fellow champion's plan to face Luis Ortiz next instead.

"I feel like this is the beginning of something," Joshua said. "Everything we've done in London is irrelevant. Now we've got to be here and start fresh again.

"There's been so many issues with who I'm fighting - 'what's Anthony doing next, can he beat Ruiz and go onto the next stage?'

"Yes I can, but I've got to prove it.

"Everyone has been talking about what I'm going to do next, or what he or she is going to do next, but [Ruiz Jr] is what's important.

"Then after that I've got to go to the landscape and look at Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Kubrat Pulev and see how serious these guys are and pencil in another defence of my titles, because Wilder is the only one with the title to make it an undisputed fight."

