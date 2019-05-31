Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Katie Taylor has weight on her side in her bid to become undisputed champion

Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon meet for the final time before their lightweight unification clash

Katie Taylor will enjoy a weight advantage over Delfine Persoon in their undisputed lightweight unification clash in New York.

Taylor will put her IBF, WBA and WBO titles on the line against WBC holder Persoon on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title defence against Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Book Joshua vs Ruiz Jr now!

Time for undisputed ⏰@KatieTaylor faces Delfine Persoon for all the World Lightweight marbles at MSG



📺 AJ v Andy Ruiz Jr LIVE on Sky Sports Box Office - BUY HERE 👉 https://t.co/8dhOERDJYq pic.twitter.com/Dh0mEEufrh — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 31, 2019

The Irish star came in at 134.6lbs, while her Belgian opponent was 4lbs lighter, just over half-a-pound over the super featherweight limit.

"I feel great right now," Taylor told Sky Sports. "It's great to get the weigh-in over and done with. I know all the hard work is done and I'm definitely ready for tomorrow night.

"Delfine is a formidable champion, she's a great champion. I know that it's going to be my toughest fight to date but I am ready for this. I've put myself through the trenches for these last few months and I can't wait to get in there tomorrow night."

A first defence at MSG @CallumSmith23 puts his super-middleweight world title on the line against Hassan N’Dam



📺 AJ v Andy Ruiz Jr LIVE on Sky Sports Box Office - BUY HERE 👉 https://t.co/8dhOERDJYq pic.twitter.com/go1qDkrtKu — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 31, 2019

Callum Smith came in just inside the 168lbs super-middleweight limit for his WBA and WBC title defence against Hassan N'Dam.

The Liverpudlian tipped the scales at 167.6lbs, while the French challenger came in at 166lbs.

"I feel good, I feel in good shape, I've had a good camp," said Smith, who will enjoy a three-and-a-half inch height advantage against N'Dam.

"I just looking forward to getting back in there and getting back to doing what I do best which is winning and walking to the ring as a world champion for the first time."

A step up for Pretty Boy 🥊@JOSHPBK faces Ray Robinson for the WBA International Welterweight Title on the #AJRuiz undercard



📺 AJ v Andy Ruiz Jr LIVE on Sky Sports Box Office - BUY HERE 👉 https://t.co/8dhOERDJYq pic.twitter.com/1HZEL8U3tc — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 31, 2019

Josh Kelly weighed 146.4lbs for his welterweight showdown with Ray Robinson, who was 146lbs.

"I feel like it's at home with the support we've got out here," said Kelly, who will make his US debut at MSG when he defends his WBA international belt.

"I feel like I'm fighting a show back in England, so I'm going to enjoy it."

“He is in phenomenal shape” @boxingbuatsi hits the scales at 174lb in NYC ahead of his clash with Marco Antonio Periban



📺 AJ v Andy Ruiz Jr LIVE on Sky Sports Box Office - BUY HERE 👉 https://t.co/8dhOERDJYq pic.twitter.com/AeiHjRPIX3 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 31, 2019

Joshua Buatsi, who will also be fighting for the first time outside the UK, weighed 174lbs for his light-heavyweight 10-rounder against Marco Antonio Periban, who was 2lbs lighter.

"I feel great man, the talking is almost done now," said Buatsi. "There's not much to say, he's weighed in, I've made weight, the crowd are here.

"It's showtime man."