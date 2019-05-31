Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Anthony Joshua lighter and trimmer than Andy Ruiz Jr at weigh-in

0:27 AJ and Andy Ruiz Jr meet face to face for the last time AJ and Andy Ruiz Jr meet face to face for the last time

Anthony Joshua was a stone-and-a-half lighter than his challenger Andy Ruiz Jr at the weigh-in before their world heavyweight title fight.

Book Joshua vs Ruiz Jr now!

Watch Joshua vs Ruiz Jr online

The IBF, WBA and WBO champion was in sensational shape, weighing 247lbs (17st 9lbs) while Ruiz Jr was heavier at 268lbs (19st 2lbs).

0:28 Anthony Joshua weighed 17st 9lbs Anthony Joshua weighed 17st 9lbs

0:56 Anthony Joshua is predicting a short night's work this weekend against Andy Ruiz Jr at MSG Anthony Joshua is predicting a short night's work this weekend against Andy Ruiz Jr at MSG

Asked for a prediction for UK fans staying up late to watch his US debut, Joshua promised: "I won't keep you up too long!"

This will be the first time that Joshua weighed in lighter than an opponent in five fights, since he faced Dominic Breazeale in 2016.

But he said: "Your weight, your training camp? Put that aside. It's all about getting in the ring and doing the job."

Asked what he told Ruiz Jr went they went face to face for the final time before the first bell rings, Joshua replied: "Bring a good fight, please."

Joshua's weight was just a pound heavier than before his last fight against Alexander Povetkin, and notably beneath his career-heaviest of 18st 2lbs.

Asked for his prediction, Ruiz Jr said: "An exciting fight. I'm not here to give up, or just for the payday. I'm here for legacy."

The world heavyweight title rivals were welcomed to the stage in New York on Friday night by Nigerian and Mexican bands, representing their respective heritage, and engaged in a respectful face-off.

Watch Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 10pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.