Deontay Wilder announces Tyson Fury rematch

Deontay Wilder has announced a rematch against Tyson Fury

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has announced he has signed for a rematch with Tyson Fury if he beats Luis Ortiz.

Anthony Joshua's hopes for an undisputed world heavyweight title fight were put on hold when Wilder revealed on Wednesday morning that he would next defend his WBC belt against Ortiz, a decision described as "embarrassing" by promoter Eddie Hearn.

Book Joshua vs Ruiz Jr now!

Watch Joshua vs Ruiz Jr online

Joshua, who holds the IBF, WBA 'Super' and WBO belts, will defend his titles in his first American outing against Andy Ruiz Jr in New York on Saturday night.

Anthony Joshua holds the IBF, WBA 'Super' and WBO belts

Fury is the only boxer that Wilder has faced and not defeated, after the pair battled to a draw in December in Los Angeles.

Fury controlled much of the fight only to be knocked down twice, including one in the 12th round that looked to be the deciding blow.

"Luis Ortiz is first then Tyson Fury next," Wilder said on Twitter.

Wilder will face Fury after his rematch with Luis Ortiz

Wilder, who knocked out Dominic Breazeale in May, added in a separate tweet: "All contracts have been signed already?? It's officially on."

Fury will take on Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas on June 15.

Watch Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 10pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here.Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.