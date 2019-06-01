Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Tommy Coyle falls to stoppage loss against Chris Algieri in New York

Coyle pulled out after eight rounds on American debut

Tommy Coyle was reduced to tears as he suffered a stoppage defeat to Chris Algieri and was denied a fairytale victory in Madison Square Garden.

'Boom Boom' Coyle made an explosive start on Saturday night and almost stopped his New York opponent in the second round of a brilliant battle, but was eventually undone by a series of hurtful shots that forced trainer Jamie Moore to throw the towel in.

Algieri, who defended his International belt, now wants a shot at Maurice Hooker and the chance to reclaim the WBO super-lightweight world title.

Coyle was dropped in the fourth

After an evenly fought opener, both men feeling the other out behind the jab, the contest sparked into life in the second, the Hull warrior jumping on to the front foot and unleashing a barrage of clubbing one-two combinations.

Standing in range, Algieri was then rocked by a huge overhand right that staggered him back onto the ropes, Coyle relentlessly unloading as the New Yorker offered little back, managing to survive to hear the bell.

Having regained his senses, the 35-year old American fired back in the next, catching his man clean as both men wheeled in slinging hooks.

Algieri remained on the offensive and a vicious flurry of left hooks to the body in the fourth suddenly had the Brit badly hurt on the canvas.

Coyle, his face etched in agony, valiantly returned to his feet and, implored on by Moore in the corner, roared back into the contest, fighting the pain to hang on in there.

A well-earned minute's rest did little to halt the non-stop action and both men again traded leather, Coyle head-hunting as Algieri, the more composed, picked his shots well.

The sixth saw Algieri take command, sharp straight punches regularly landing clean, but once more 'Boom Boom' bravely returned fire, digging in a huge body shot before the pair engaged in a shootout for the final 30 seconds.

Another spiteful body blow then hurt Coyle, tough as nails, in the seventh, his face starting to bloody badly, and another one-sided three minutes next forced Moore to pull his charge out.

"They caught me early and it switched me on, I found a way to win," Algieri said afterwards.

"I'm looking for big fights, I think I made a statement in this fight, now I'll look for a world title."

