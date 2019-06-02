Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Joshua Buatsi stops Marco Antonio Periban in fourth round in New York

1:15 Buatsi reflects on his US debut after stopping Periban in four rounds Buatsi reflects on his US debut after stopping Periban in four rounds

Joshua Buatsi marked his own US debut with a ruthless fourth-round stoppage win over Marco Antonio Periban in New York.

The unbeaten light-heavyweight contender took a step-up in class against the seasoned Periban and was eager to impress, dropping the Mexican and then finishing the fight with a barrage of punches at Madison Square Garden.

Book Joshua vs Ruiz Jr now!

Buatsi was fighting in America for the first time on the Anthony Joshua bill after claiming the vacant British title with a victory over Liam Conroy in March.

Buatsi made an aggressive start to the fight

Starting at a busy tempo, Buatsi went in search of another early knockout as he switched punches from head to body, but Periban replied with a few thudding shots of his own in the opener.

Periban could not hold off Buatsi in the fourth round

A crisp blow from Buatsi was greeted by a shake of the head from Periban in the second round, but the veteran stumbled back to the ropes after a looping hook in the third.

Stepping up his assault, Buatsi floored Periban with an overhand right in the fourth and the south Londoner quickly finished the fight, piling punches onto his opponent until the referee waved it off.

Watch Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.