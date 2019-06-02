Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Highlights as Anthony Joshua suffers shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr

0:35 Watch highlights as Anthony Joshua is stunned by Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in New York Watch highlights as Anthony Joshua is stunned by Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in New York

Watch highlights as Andy Ruiz Jr stunned Anthony Joshua with a seventh-round stoppage in New York to become the first Mexican-American world heavyweight champion.

Ruiz Jr caused one of the biggest shocks in the history of heavyweight boxing by stopping Joshua in New York to inflict his first defeat and win the IBF, WBA 'Super' and WBO titles.

The Mexican-American was knocked to the floor by the British fighter in the third round and looked to be on the verge of losing, but immediately responded with two knockdowns of his own.

Joshua appeared to recover throughout the fourth and fifth, in the sixth became hesitant, although there was little sign of what was about to be happen.

Two further knockdowns in the seventh again left Joshua fighting for survival, and though he got back on his feet after each, he was no longer able to defend himself.

Click on the video above to watch the highlights.

Watch repeats of Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr on Sunday at 9am and 5.30pm on Sky Sports Box Office. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here.