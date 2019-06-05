Tommy Coyle to consider retirement after defeat to Chris Algieri in New York

Tommy Coyle is considering hanging up the gloves after a "memorable and unforgettable" night at Madison Square Garden.

'Boom Boom' almost produced a fairytale victory against Chris Algieri in New York, but, despite showing his fighting spirit to survive an agonising knockdown, Coyle ultimately fell short, trainer Jamie Moore throwing in the towel at the end of the eighth round.

Coyle was dropped by a body shot in the fourth against Algieri

On the back of a despairing finale to his American dream, the Hull warrior will now make a decision as to whether he calls time on his boxing career.

"Right now, it's such a tough pill to swallow," Coyle told Sky Sports News, "I'm not quite sure what I'm going to do next.

"Whether the right thing to do is to sign out at the mecca of boxing, Madison Square Garden, on such a valiant effort, or to regroup, refocus and go again.

Notice those that follow you to the hospital after a fight or those who are in your locker room afterwards as the great Angelo Dundee once said. pic.twitter.com/X2oEom7Yj8 — Tommy Coyle (@TommyCoyle89) June 3, 2019

"I need to speak to the people that care about me and my career, to see what they think. If I am to carry on, I only want to be involved in scrapbook fights that the public enjoy watching.

"To go from Queens Gardens in Hull to Madison Square Garden, just a young kid off the estate, is unbelievable. It's a memory I'll talk about for years, I'm sure."

Coyle, originally insistent on coming out for the ninth round against Algieri, now accepts Moore throwing the towel in, a decision the trainer has said was the toughest of his career.

It absolutely broke my heart doing that last night, toughest call I’ve had to make as a trainer. I know how much it meant to Tommy, but I love that kid to bits and sometimes you have to save a fighter from themselves. He’s got a beautiful family and your health is your wealth. — Jamie Moore (@JamieMoore777) June 2, 2019

"It was the right decision. I regret telling Jamie how I was in that round, that I had double vision, but in years to come, I will look back and really appreciate it.

"Being brutally honest, I was in there with a much better fighter, I'm tough but sometimes being tough isn't enough. Chris is a superb fighter and his experience really showed.

"I hurt him in round two and usually the shots that I unleashed would get rid of the level of opponents I'm used to fighting, but Chris stayed composed, covered, up, regrouped, went back for advice and came out with a different approach to win the fight."