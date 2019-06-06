Anthony Fowler returns next month and is desperate to secure a rematch with Scott Fitzgerald

Anthony Fowler is aiming to bounce back from his first defeat in the pro ranks

Anthony Fowler will return to the ring for the first time since his loss to Scott Fitzgerald at the Manchester Arena on July 6, live on Sky Sports.

Fowler fights on a bill that features Lawrence Okolie defending his British and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles, while Fitzgerald will also be in action against former world title challenger Brian Rose.

Liverpudlian Fowler suffered his first professional defeat in front of his home town fans against bitter rival Fitzgerald after being dropped in the final round and losing the 10-round thriller by a split decision at the M&s Bank Arena in March.

'The Machine' will step up to 160lbs against an opponent yet to be named and is desperate to secure a rematch with his former GB team-mate by the end of the year.

"I'm itching to get back out there. I had two weeks off and then I was straight back in the gym. I want that rematch badly. I'm just channelling all of the negative feelings that I've got into my training," said Fowler.

"I'm very big for light-middle so I'm going to have a trial run at middleweight and see how I feel. I don't struggle to make 154lbs, but I'll look a million dollars in sparring, feel strong and fit, and then on fight night I'll feel flat. We'll see how I get on but there's still massive fights ahead for me at 154lbs.

Can’t wait to get back in that ring, even better I get to share the show with my dear friend Scott Fitzgerald 🙌🏻😂 https://t.co/eZSIeu8FOd — Anthony Fowler (@afowler06) June 6, 2019

Fowler hopes to impress in Manchester and for a change he will also be cheering on 'dear friend' Fitzgerald.

"The ideal scenario for me is to get a good win on July 6 and then fight again at light-middleweight against a good opponent.

"Hopefully Scott will get past Brian Rose and beat Ted Cheeseman for the British title in September.

"I'd love the rematch in November or December if Scott will give me the opportunity. I hope he wants it too because the fans want it and it will be a decent payday.

"The British public wants to see it and I think it will definitely happen."