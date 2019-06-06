Amir Khan targets statement win to snare Kell Brook or Manny Pacquiao

0:51 Amir Khan has set his sights on getting back in the welterweight mix Amir Khan has set his sights on getting back in the welterweight mix

Amir Khan is hoping an impressive victory over Neeraj Goyat will help restore his status in the welterweight division and secure a future showdown with Kell Brook or Manny Pacquiao.

The former unified light-welterweight champion returns to the ring against ex-MMA fighter Goyat after he was stopped in six rounds by pound-for-pound contender Terence Crawford when challenging for the WBO title at Madison Square Garden in April.

Khan, who during a 38-fight career has shared a ring with the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Danny Garcia, Zab Judah and Marco Antonio Barrera, will take on the former WBC Asian welterweight champion in a 12-round welterweight clash at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 24.

"Being a British Pakistani and boxing an Indian fighter, I think just gives this fight even more spice and makes it even bigger than it is, especially in that part of the world," said Khan.

"I always train hard for a fight. I'm always focused and I always give it my all. I know fights like this could lead into bigger fights, maybe one day getting at Kell Brook, maybe one day fighting Manny Pacquiao, but I don't want to look to far ahead.

Both fighters @amirkingkhan and Neeraj goyat pose with @WBCBoxing belt. The wbc pearl title will be on the line. pic.twitter.com/zyhGApsN18 — amirkhanpromotions (@amirkhanpromo) June 6, 2019

"I need to win this fight. No only just win, but win it in good style because if I don't win it or if I don't look good in this fight, then I think it definitely doesn't put me up there with the best in the welterweight division.

"The welterweight division is up there as one of the hardest divisions in the world, you've got some great names in there and I want to get back in that mix again."

Neeraj Goyat is the first Indian boxer in history to fight and win a 12 round bout

Goyat turned professional in 2011 and has won only 11 of his 16 bouts in a record that also includes two draws

Khan, though, sees Anthony Joshua's shock defeat by John Ruiz Jr as a cautionary tale of how disaster can strike.

"I never think about losing but losing this fight would definitely destroy me and make him a big name," added Khan.

"Things can go wrong, and we all saw what happened with Anthony Joshua getting knocked out by a fighter people thought he'd destroy, so that's why I have to bring my top game. I can't afford to make any mistakes."