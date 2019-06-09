Former world champion Zab Judah remains hospitalised after knockout

Zab Judah is still in hospital after being knocked out by Cletus Seldin on Friday

Former light-welterweight and welterweight world champion Zab Judah remains in hospital after being knocked out in his return fight on Friday.

The 41-year-old was stopped in the 11th round by Cletus Seldin at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona.

Judah was able to leave the ring under his own steam on Friday but complained of feeling unwell on Saturday and went to the hospital for further tests.

Judah has fought Amir Khan, Floyd Mayweather Jr and Miguel Cotto in his 23-year professional career

There had been reports that Judah was in a coma, but Star Boxing president Joe DeGuardia, whose company promoted the fight, told Sky Sports News: "Zab is in the hospital. He is awake and communicating and making progress.

"At present, he and his family are just requesting privacy with respect to anything further and we will have an update on Tuesday."

It was his first fight since January 2018 and third since he took a three-year break from boxing after losing to Paulie Malignaggi in December 2013.