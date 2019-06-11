Murat Gassiev to make heavyweight debut against Joey Dawejko in Texas next month

Murat Gassiev joins a star-studded heavyweight division with a 26-1 record

Murat Gassiev will make his long-awaited heavyweight debut against Joey Dawejko on July 27 in Texas.

Gassiev pens deal with Matchroom Boxing

Russia's former unified cruiserweight champion was last in action when he lost the World Boxing Super Series final to Oleksandr Usyk in a battle for undisputed supremacy, and, like the Ukrainian, now moves up to join the big guns in pursuit of two-weight world glory.

Confirmed : Unified World Cruiserweight Champ Murat Gassiev make his heavyweight debut against Philly’s @Joey_Dawejko on July 27 @utacollegepark on the #HookerRamirez card live on @dazn_usa @skysportsboxing 🇷🇺🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aCAXWdbc4s — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) June 10, 2019

Having narrowly suffered defeat to the unbeaten Sergey Kuzmin last time out, Philadelphia's battle-tested Dawejko will provide a fine measuring stick of Gassiev's heavyweight credentials when they collide at the College Park Center in Arlington.

The fight features on the undercard to super-lightweight Maurice Hooker's homecoming unification clash against WBC holder Jose Ramirez.

'Mighty Mo' has made two defences of the WBO belt since he handed Manchester southpaw Terry Flanagan his first professional defeat to claim the vacant strap in June last year.