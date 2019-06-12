Tyson Fury says he was born to fight in Las Vegas ahead of Tom Schwarz showdown

Tyson Fury and Tom Schwarz will fight at the MGM Grand

Tyson Fury was all smiles as he came face to face with Tom Schwarz on Wednesday ahead of a "dream" Las Vegas debut.

Speaking at the final press conference, 'The Gypsy King', sporting a typically flamboyant suit, admitted that it has been a humbling experience thus far in the Sin City, but one he has always dreamt of.

Fury is looking to return to winning ways following a draw against WBC world champion Deontay Wilder and, like Germany's Schwarz, puts an unbeaten record on the line at the MGM Grand in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Fury will fight in the USA for the third time in his career

"I'm very chilled," the British heavyweight said. "The crowd has warmed to me, it's been welcoming, and all different types of people from all over the world are in Vegas. I've been surprised really and it's been humbling.

"It's a great experience to be in the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, where all the big fights happen, seeing your face up on all the movie screens and posters.

"This is what I was born to do.

"The Wilder fight only helped with my profile in the US. Here we are again back on the big stage only a few days away from the biggest fight of my life."

Fury and Schwarz go head to head

Fury also used the stage to further raise awareness of mental health issues.

"I talk about mental health a lot because it's very important to me, only 18 months ago I was in a very dark place. I want to prove that there is a way back and nothing is impossible. I look to inspire people, to change and improve lives, I'm no one special, just a normal human being.

"Why am I in Las Vegas? My calling card is to help people who are struggling in the world, to prove to them that they can come back. There is help out there, you just have to reach for it.

Fury smashed the pads with trainer Ben Davison on Tuesday

"I was down and out, the Gypsy King was finished, but I dusted myself off and got back on the road. We worked hard to get to this position. To take a big fight with Wilder and be back again in Las Vegas, it's a dream come true.

"I am living my dream and that's why I'm always so happy and positive, I'm one of the only few people who can say that.

"As a kid, I wanted to be heavyweight champion of the world and I achieved that in 2015, so now everything is a bonus."