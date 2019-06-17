Joseph Parker's next opponent is named as Alex Leapai

Joseph Parker returns to the ring this month

Joseph Parker wants an explosive win over Alex Leapai on his debut for Matchroom Boxing in Rhode Island on June 29.

The New Zealander's next opponent has been confirmed as Samoa-born Leapai after he linked up with promoter Eddie Hearn earlier this month.

And Parker, a former WBO champion, wants to take another step towards a second world title shot after his third-round knockout of Alexander Flores in December.

Parker hopes to earn another big-name fight in the future

"Over the past six years of being a professional, this is the first time that I've come into camp at a good weight," said Parker.

"I'm enjoying camp more as a result I think, because we're working more on skills and technique rather than focusing on losing weight. I feel faster, I feel everything is clicking, less injuries and everything is on track.

"A stoppage would be nice, that's the goal going into every fight. I just have to change up the mindset to not only go in there and win, but go in and KO someone and make a statement."

Alex Leapai stands in the way of Parker's plans

Parker remains the only man to defeat Andy Ruiz Jr, who became the new unified champion with a shock win over Anthony Joshua in New York earlier this month.

The 27-year-old endured points defeats to Joshua and Whyte last year but is eager to set the record straight in rematches against the British duo.

Dillian Whyte continues to be targeted by Parker

"I would love to avenge the losses that I have had against Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte.

"I'll fight them tomorrow, but Dillian is trying to fight for the WBC title so respect to him for that. If the opportunity came along, I would love that fight again."

Parker wants to prove his doubters wrong and win another world title

Leapai has previously competed at world level, suffering a fifth-round knockout to Wladimir Klitschko in 2014, and intends to secure another major fight by upsetting Parker.

"I am the Samoan Andy Ruiz - the guy everyone writes off," said Leapai. "This will be the second massive upset this year, because Parker is getting sparked, then I'm going to take Andy's Snickers off him!"