Kell Brook rejects rumours he will retire from boxing

Kell Brook still wants 'big fights'

Kell Brook has denied speculation he will retire and insisted he is still chasing "special nights" inside the boxing ring.

The former world welterweight champion has not fought since December and, with no upcoming fight set in stone, he has addressed rumours he will hang up his gloves.

"I have not retired," Brook posted on social media. "I have had some time away from the ring but me and my team have been proactively looking to secure big fights."

A quick note for my fans and the boxing world#AllOfTheLights pic.twitter.com/cTwMNViR2Q — Kell Brook (@SpecialKBrook) June 18, 2019

Brook's pursuit of Amir Khan appears no closer to coming to fruition. His rival Khan will face Neeraj Goyat in Saudi Arabia next month.

Brook had travelled to New York earlier this year to watch Khan's unsuccessful challenge for Terence Crawford's welterweight title.

"We want to fight Crawford," Brook included in his tweet.

Crawford and Khan remain on Brook's radar

Promoter Eddie Hearn said after Crawford defeated Khan: "Kell wants Crawford, he wants Khan, he wants any major fight and I don't think he can get himself motivated for anything else."

Khan justified his decision to face Crawford instead of Brook by saying: "I think the Brook fight is still going to be there, and it could be after this fight."

Brook won the IBF title against Shawn Porter in America five years ago. He has been beaten twice in 40 fights, by Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr.