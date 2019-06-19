Conor Benn hints at another wild battle with Jussi Koivula on JD NXTGEN bill

Conor Benn faces Jussi Koivula on Friday's JD NXTGEN bill, live on Sky Sports

Conor Benn admits he cannot suppress his wild style and hinted at another dramatic battle with Jussi Koivula on the JD NXTGEN bill.

The 22-year-old welterweight faces his Finnish opponent at York Hall in Bethnal Green on Friday night, live on Sky Sports, as Benn takes a step-up in class against a former European title challenger.

But 'The Destroyer' says he will always desire a dogfight and might engage Koivula in another high-risk encounter from the opening bell.

"As far as my opponent, this is a step-up, I'm not really concerned about what he offers, not at all," said Benn.

Benn's 14-fight unbeaten record is at stake

"It doesn't faze me what he brings. Yeah he's got experience, but I'm quicker, I'm younger, I can punch harder.

"Everyone has got a plan until they get punched in the face as they say. He's been stopped twice, I believe, he's lost six fights, but he's been in with some quality opposition, but I believe I'll be too much for him.

"I really want to bring the old Conor Benn back, I really do. Often after my fights I go 'I don't know what shot I caught him with? Well I want the same effect. I really do want to go in there and make a statement with this fight. It's going to be a good year, each fight I've got better."

Benn was sidelined with injury after his rematch win over Cedrick Peynaud, which allowed him to refine his skills behind the closed doors of the gym.

He produced a much more disciplined display in a points win over Josef Zahradnik in April, although he was not satisfied with his inability to deliver another destructive ending.

Benn said: "Yeah I had a hard fight with that Peynaud, he's just beat someone who's had 16 fights and lost one. He's just beat him. Who would have thought?

I don't know who is going to show up. The old Conor Benn or the new one. Conor Benn

"That's a reality check for me and thank you he hasn't cost me my O. I went back to the drawing board and learned, and this time I plan on displaying something else. I don't know who is going to show up. The old Conor Benn or the new one.

"I would have liked to have brought a lot more explosiveness into my last fight. Yeah it's about staying calm, it's about ring experience, it's about mixing it up.

"I'm glad for my last fight, I could show I could box for the full eight and take my time.

"Now I want to incorporate more of the old Conor Benn. Still thinking, using my boxing brain, but still having that same attitude. I don't want to lose that Benn attitude."

