Eddie Hearn hopeful Tyson Fury will target Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz Jr rematch winner

Tyson Fury will target a world heavyweight title next year, says Eddie Hearn

Promoter Eddie Hearn remains hopeful that Tyson Fury will target the winner of Anthony Joshua's rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua is expected to finalise a second fight with Ruiz Jr in the UK or New York, with dates being considered in November or December, after Britain's heavyweight star suffered a shock defeat on his US debut earlier this month.

Fury has also recently fought in the States, stopping Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas last weekend, and Hearn expects him to take another fight later this year before challenging for a world title against WBC king Wilder, or the reigning unified title holder following the Joshua-Ruiz Jr rematch.

"Fury is a great entertainer. Tom Schwarz, with all due respect, I don't believe would win a British title, but Tyson did what he was supposed to do, entertain, get an easy win, make some good money," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"He's going to have another easy touch later in the year and then hopefully next year we'll see him even fight Wilder, or the Ruiz-Joshua winner.

Tyson Fury stopped Tom Schwarz in the second round

"Fury had a good week, he's a very good fighter, he's a great character. I would like to see him in slightly more competitive fights, with better undercards, but he's going to do his thing and he'll get another easy win later in the year. I think next year you'll see him in some big fights."

After initially voicing his support, Fury followed up with critical comments about Joshua, but Hearn believes any harsh words will only fuel his fighter's desire to make a successful comeback.

"Everybody has got an opinion," Hearn said. "Tyson Fury's comments fluctuate every day. He praised Joshua then he's slagged him off.

The haters as well give him the motivation to succeed, but I think in Anthony Joshua, you have a great man, a great athlete, a great champion who will come back and rule again. Eddie Hearn

"Wilder's said what he's going to say, but look, it doesn't really matter. You've got to take the rough with the smooth in life. They love you when you're on the way up and they kick you when you're on the way down.

"That's just life. The ones that are supporting AJ now, they're the real people, the real fans, and he's very thankful for that support. Those same people that are encouraging him to come back are the people that are going to give him the motivation to succeed.

"The haters as well give him the motivation to succeed, but I think in Anthony Joshua, you have a great man, a great athlete, a great champion who will come back and rule again."