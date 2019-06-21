Andy Ruiz Jr wants Anthony Joshua rematch in America or Mexico, says trainer Manny Robles

Anthony Joshua is set to decide details for a rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr

Andy Ruiz Jr wants Anthony Joshua to return to America, or even head to Mexico for their rematch, says his trainer Manny Robles.

Promoter Eddie Hearn expects to finalise details for Joshua's second fight against Ruiz Jr next week, with the Matchroom Boxing boss looking at venues in Britain and America for the return bout following the Mexican's stunning win in New York.

The British star remains willing to head back to Madison Square Garden, the scene of his first defeat, an option that seems to be welcomed by Ruiz Jr's team, who are eager for the fight to be held in the US, or the new unified champion's home country.

2:41 Ruiz Jr has expressed his desire to fight in front of his Mexican fans Ruiz Jr has expressed his desire to fight in front of his Mexican fans

"We would like for the fight to take place in the US, or even Mexico," Robles told Sky Sports.

Hearn revealed how dates in November and December were being considered, but insisted that Joshua would have the final say on the details of the fight.

He said: "I can't tell you too much, just because I don't know other than, between November 16 and December 14 will be the date of the fight.

"We've had offers from five different countries to stage the fight. For me, it's a straight decision between the UK or America.

0:49 Eddie Hearn says Joshua is considering options, including a return to New York Eddie Hearn says Joshua is considering options, including a return to New York

"In the UK, we're talking to Cardiff, to Wembley, to Tottenham and in America, we've had a couple of approaches, but our preference is Madison Square Garden.

"A sensible man would say 'Do it in the UK'.

"Anthony feels as though it would be special to rewrite history and get the win at Madison Square Garden.

"It's really not about the money so much, it's just about where we believe this fight should take place and those decisions will be made in the next week."