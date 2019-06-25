Paulie Malignaggi displays broken hands after bare-knuckle defeat to Artem Lobov

Paulie Malignaggi came out of retirement for a bare-knuckle fight

Paulie Malignaggi has shared pictures of the broken hands he sustained in his bare-knuckle boxing defeat.

The former two-weight world champion came out retirement on Saturday night under a modified rule-set without gloves but lost a decision to Artem Lobov.

Malignaggi suffered with hand injuries throughout a 16-year career that initially ended in 2017 before his bare-knuckle venture.

"Despite my brittle hands (four surgeries on my right hand) I have been able to accomplish more as mainly a one handed fighter than most fighters accomplish with two hands," he posted on social media.

"After two rounds Saturday night I sat in my corner now knowing I would be a one handed fighter for the remainder of this fight and I am proud I continued on and showed myself I still had a willingness to dig deep when faced with adversity."

Malignaggi said "I'm done" after the bout when asked if he would fight again.

"I'm 38-years-old. I'm too old to start campaigning off of a loss."