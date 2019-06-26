Amir Khan seeking new opponent after Neeraj Goyat injured in a car crash

0:35 Amir Khan says he still harbours hopes of a domestic fight against Kell Brook Amir Khan says he still harbours hopes of a domestic fight against Kell Brook

Amir Khan's upcoming opponent Neeraj Goyat has withdrawn from their fight due to injuries sustained in a car crash.

Khan could still face a replacement on July 12 in Saudi Arabia.

"We are very sad to inform that our star Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat, who was preparing for his mega-fight against Amir Khan, met with a car accident last night that has caused him severe injuries on his head, face and left arm," promoter Bill Dosanjh told the Indian Express.

"He is currently in hospital and we wish him a speedy recovery. We are in the process of looking for Neeraj's replacement."

Khan was due to face India's Goyat with the WBC Pearl title on the line.

Two-time world champion Khan was stopped earlier this year by Terence Crawford in a WBO welterweight title fight but aimed to rebound against Goyat.

Speaking about longstanding rivals Kell Brook and Manny Pacquiao, he told Sky Sports News: "These names have always been spoken about and I really feel like those fights are still out there.

"The Brook fight is still out there, definitely. In Britain it would be a huge fight.

"There are still a lot of fights that [promoter Eddie Hearn] can make for me. I want to fight the top names."