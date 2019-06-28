Patera vs Hyland: Paul Hyland Jr challenges European champion Francesco Patera live on Sky Sports
Watch Hyland-Patera tonight from 8pm on Sky Sports Action
Last Updated: 27/06/19 7:10pm
Paul Hyland Jr aims to pull off a European title triumph when he takes on Francesco Patera in Milan on Friday night, live on Sky Sports.
The 29-year-old Belfast man can propel himself up the lightweight rankings with an upset win over Euro title holder Patera, who should be a familiar face after his classy points win over Lewis Ritson in October.
Live Fight Night International
June 28, 2019, 8:00pm
Live on
Hyland Jr endured his only career defeat at the hands of Ritson, suffering a stoppage loss in a wild first-round shootout in June, but has since rebuilt with two points victories.
Patera then neutralised the heavy-handed Ritson later in the year to retain his title, with the Belgian completing a split-decision victory in his opponent's home town of Newcastle.
The reigning champion made another defence of his belt in February as he completed a unanimous decision victory over Marvin Petit back in Belgium.
Before challenging Ritson for the British belt, Hyland Jr had gained experience with a string of victories, including a hard-fought win over Stephen Ormond, and is now ready to take another step-up in class against Patera in Italy.
Watch Paul Hyland Jr challenge Francesco Patera for the European lightweight title on Friday night, from 8pm on Sky Sports Action.