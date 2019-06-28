Patera vs Hyland: Paul Hyland Jr challenges European champion Francesco Patera live on Sky Sports

Paul Hyland Jr targets Francesco Patera's European title, live on Sky Sports

Paul Hyland Jr aims to pull off a European title triumph when he takes on Francesco Patera in Milan on Friday night, live on Sky Sports.

The 29-year-old Belfast man can propel himself up the lightweight rankings with an upset win over Euro title holder Patera, who should be a familiar face after his classy points win over Lewis Ritson in October.

Patera ended Ritson's unbeaten record at the Metro Radio Arena

Hyland Jr endured his only career defeat at the hands of Ritson, suffering a stoppage loss in a wild first-round shootout in June, but has since rebuilt with two points victories.

Patera then neutralised the heavy-handed Ritson later in the year to retain his title, with the Belgian completing a split-decision victory in his opponent's home town of Newcastle.

Hyland Jr displayed his punch power against Adam Dingsdale Hyland Jr displayed his punch power against Adam Dingsdale

The reigning champion made another defence of his belt in February as he completed a unanimous decision victory over Marvin Petit back in Belgium.

Before challenging Ritson for the British belt, Hyland Jr had gained experience with a string of victories, including a hard-fought win over Stephen Ormond, and is now ready to take another step-up in class against Patera in Italy.

Patera's European lightweight title is at stake in Milan

