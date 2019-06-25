Kal Yafai admits he must impress in world title defence against Norbelto Jimenez

Kal Yafai is targeting bigger names and unification fights in the future

Kal Yafai admits he must impress when he defends his WBA super-flyweight world title against Norbelto Jimenez but wants a "massive fight" next.

Yafai, who is targeting bigger names and unification fights in the future, makes the fifth defence of his crown at the Dunkin' Donuts Center, on the undercard to Demetrius Andrade's homecoming fight with Maciej Sulecki.

"My eyes are solely on Norbelto Jimenez and I need to do a good job on him, but then I need a massive fight," Yafai said. "I haven't had that big name yet but that will come.



"I was going to fight at the end of April but I had a hand injury so I've had to wait a little bit longer but it's not been too frustrating as I've been fighting twice a year and I'll be on track to do that this year too."

Yafai beat Israel Gonzalez on points in Monte Carlo in November to hold onto his title

The Dominican mandatory challenger Jimenez is unbeaten in 30 fights after turning his career around from early defeats.

"He boxed for the World title four years ago against Kono in Japan and he drew that fight, he looks tricky and awkward, game and tough, as they all are from that part of the world," Yafai added.

"His record is deceptive with the eight losses because he hasn't lost since 2011 so he's going to be an interesting challenger for me.



"I think he'll try and box on the back-foot early on but then he'll try and have a go as well once he realises that isn't working, so I think the styles will gel and it will be a good fight. I just think that I'll be too much for him."