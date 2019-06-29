Andrade vs Sulecki: Demetrius Andrade, Kal Yafai and Joseph Parker live on Sky Sports in US

Demetrius Andrade wants to get Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez or Gennady Golovkin in the ring

Demetrius Andrade and Kal Yafai put their world titles on the line while Joseph Parker continues his heavyweight resurgence this Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

Slick American Andrade is looking to secure blockbuster unification fights as he makes a homecoming WBO middleweight world title defence against tough contender Maciej Sulecki in Providence, live on Sky Sports, while WBA super-flyweight king Kal Yafai and Joseph Parker are also hoping to set up major showdowns.

Live Fight Night International Live on

Andrade vs Sulecki

An outstanding amateur, the professional career of Rhode Island's Andrade - despite a near-faultless unbeaten 27-0 ledger and two-weight world champion status - has no doubt been a frustrating one, but finally the tide is starting to turn for one of America's brightest stars.

2:30 Andrade floored Walter Kautondokwa four times on the way to winning the WBO middleweight belt Andrade floored Walter Kautondokwa four times on the way to winning the WBO middleweight belt

Now 31 years old, Andrade finally has the chance to fight in his Providence hometown as a world champion, putting his WBO 160lbs crown on the line, seemingly on the brink of mega fights against the likes of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

Sulecki is the man he is hoping to thrill his home fans against but the Pole is certainly no pushover, a close decision loss to Daniel Jacobs the sole blemish on his 29-fight record.

Yafai vs Jimenez

Yafai heads stateside for the second time in his career and if his explosive Fresno encounter with Mexico's David Carmona is anything to go by, it could be another super-flyweight shootout in store.

Kal Yafai and Nolberto Jimenez both weighed 114.5lbs for their fight

The Birmingham WBA 'Super' king is now Britain's longest current reigning world champion as he looks to secure a mega-fight against the likes of Juan Francisco Estrada, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai or Roman Gonzalez.

Jimenez is the fifth man attempting to rip the belt from Yafai and the Dominican, who has not lost since 2011, is somewhat of an unknown quantity.

Parker vs Leapai

Joseph Parker has recently signed with Matchroom Boxing

Close defeats to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte remain the only blemishes on Parker's record and, as the fascinating heavyweight merry-go-round continues to circle, the big New Zealander can make a heavy statement against Australia's Leapai.

A fight with Derek Chisora has been mooted if Parker can reel off another impressive win, while the South Auckland man is more than willing to let Andy Ruiz Jr seek revenge in the near future.

Watch Demetrius Andrade defend his WBO belt against Maciej Sulecki, see Kal Yafai's WBA title fight with Norbelto Jimenez, plus Joseph Parker versus Alex Leapai from 2am BST on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.