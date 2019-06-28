Andrade vs Sulecki: Kal Yafai, Demetrius Andrade and Joseph Parker all set for stateside clashes

Yafai makes the fifth defence of his WBA title, picture courtesy of @MatchroomBoxing

Kal Yafai and Demetrius Andrade were in no mood for pleasantries as they made weight for their respective world title defences in Rhode Island.

Hometown hero Andrade puts his WBO middleweight crown on the line against Maciej Sulecki this Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports, while WBA super-flyweight champion Yafai has a tough mandatory defence to deal with in Norbelto Jimenez.

Joseph Parker also features stateside and looked in good shape ahead of his heavyweight clash against Alex Leapai.

Andrade is unbeaten in 27 fights, picture courtesy of @MatchroomBoxing

Andrade was all business as he received a rapturous hometown welcome in Providence, the two-weight world champion weighing in at 159.9lbs for the second defence of his WBO belt.

Sulecki, was only slightly lighter than the unbeaten champion, coming in at 159.5lbs. The pair engaged in a brief face-off before the American charged off the stage.

Parker can send out a statement to his heavyweight rivals, picture courtesy of @MatchroomBoxing

Britain's longest reigning current world champion Yafai and Jimenez both weighed inside the super-flyweight at 114.5lbs for their WBA title fight and there was plenty of hostility as they came face to face.

Hoping to secure a mega unification fight, Yafai was fired up and traded verbal blows with his Dominican challenger, the pair eventually having to be pulled apart after Jimenez shoved the Brit.

Parker came in at 241.5lbs for his clash against Leapai, 254.2lbs, as he looks to continue his heavyweight resurgence.

Watch Demetrius Andrade defend his WBO belt against Maciej Sulecki, Kal Yafai's WBA title fight with Norbelto Jimenez, Joseph Parker versus Alex Leapai from 2am in early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.