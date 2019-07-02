Sergey Kovalev vs Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in doubt, says Russian's promoter

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's team had hoped to agree a clash with Sergey Kovalev

Sergey Kovalev is "very interested" in facing Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, but time is running out to agree a September fight, says the Russian's promoter Kathy Duva,

The Mexican superstar has targeted a clash with Kovalev, the current WBO light-heavyweight champion, as he attempts to become a four-weight world champion.

Kathy Duva, CEO of Main Events, which promotes Kovalev, has confirmed that an offer has been made by Alvarez's team, but fears that the complex deal cannot be quickly thrashed out with the 36-year-old, who is set to agree a mandatory title defence against Britain's Anthony Yarde in August.

Sergey Kovalev could instead face Londoner Anthony Yarde

"Sergey would be very interested in fighting 'Canelo' Alvarez," Duva told Sky Sports.

"As Sergey is on the brink of signing to fight his mandatory against Anthony Yarde in August, very little time remains to make a deal for the 'Canelo' fight in September.

I don't know if, at this point, enough time remains to make this rather complicated deal in the few hours that remain. Kathy Duva

"Golden Boy made an offer for a September 'Canelo' fight just a few hours ago. I don't know if, at this point, enough time remains to make this rather complicated deal in the few hours that remain."

Liverpudlian Callum Smith is believed to be another option for Alvarez and the super-middleweight's trainer Joe Gallagher told Sky Sports that the WBA 'super' champion will be ready for a fight in September.

Callum Smith has welcomed a fight against 'Canelo'

"Callum Smith has got to fight in September," said Gallagher.

"You either give us a date, we've got to be ready, either it's in America or it's in the UK, but we want a fight on that date, and we want to fight again in December. It's time to get Callum going."