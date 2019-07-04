Anthony Crolla wants Manchester swansong before retirement
By Peter Gilbert
Last Updated: 04/07/19 4:15pm
Anthony Crolla does not want to retire from the ring on the back of a stoppage defeat to pound-for-pound star Vasyl Lomachenko.
Crolla suffered a brutal fourth-round knockout against three-weight great Lomachenko in his bid to regain his WBA title along with the WBO belt in Los Angeles in April
The former world lightweight champion is hoping to lace up the gloves one more time for a swansong in front of his hometown Manchester fans.
"I think I'll have one more," Crolla told Sky Sports. "I've had a bit time out thinking what to do.
"I was always pretty sure I was going to go out with one more fight hopefully in Manchester. Then I've got to learn to sort of let go.
"Do I believe I can complete at world level? Yes, I do. I showed last November, Daud Yordan is a world-rated fighter, he's in nearly all the governing bodies' top 10 and I got home in a hard fight against him, so I believe that.
"But I've got to be realistic, I've banged on about it so much about staying in boxing too long, I just wouldn't like to go out the way I did, if that was my last fight."I know I've spoken to a lot of knowledgeable people and they say 'he's one of the all-time greats so it's no shame in that' and I suppose there's not."