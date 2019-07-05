Hughie Fury must step out of shadows after Tyson Fury seized spotlight in heavyweight division

Hughie Fury faces Samuel Peter as he climbs back up heavyweight rankings

Tyson Fury has declared himself as the uncrowned king following a remarkable resurgence, but his cousin Hughie must now remind fans of his title aspirations.

The Fury name is ringing out again in the heavyweight division, with US fans dancing to the beat of Tyson as he switched costume, swatted Tom Schwarz and then recited an Aerosmith classic during a breathless Las Vegas party.

Away from the razzmatazz of Tyson's stoppage win, cousin Hughie has been toiling in the gloom as he trains towards a comeback fight against Samuel Peter on the undercard for Amir Khan's comeback night in Jeddah on July 12.

Tyson Fury displayed his showmanship in Las Vegas

The younger Fury is far removed from his relative, unlikely to earn plaudits as Britain's greatest showman, but he does possess impressive skills, undoubted courage and a hard luck story which has hampered his promising career.

Many ringside observers felt that Hughie's classy back-foot boxing should have earned the WBO belt in 2017, but Joseph Parker retained his title following a hotly-disputed points win.

Hughie was consoled by Tyson after points loss to Joseph Parker

The 24-year-old was within touching distance of another world title shot last October, but he suffered a cut over his left eye while sparring for the IBF final eliminator against Kubrat Pulev.

Fury still pressed ahead with a trip to Sofia, but would endure another decision defeat after his wound opened again in the early skirmishes with the Bulgarian.

His father Peter masterminded Tyson's world title triumph over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, and the revered trainer is plotting Hughie's path back into title contention, which started with a confidence-boosting knockout of Chris Norrad in May.

Peter Fury is planning his son's path to another title fight

Peter should provide a sterner challenge, despite his advancing years, as 'The Nigerian Nightmare' can still deliver a concussive punch.

Clever foot movement and punch selection will be needed by Fury, if he is to dissect the former WBC champion.

And then Hughie can think about another major battle in a turbulent heavyweight landscape, with Anthony Joshua attempting to wrestle his world titles away from Andy Ruiz Jr.

Anthony Joshua suffered a shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr

The Tyson show is also set to return later this year as he warms up for a rematch with Deontay Wilder, but Hughie will still believe he can make his own name in the land of the giants.