Whyte vs Rivas: David Price plans KO on David Allen

David Price says David Allen will feel his concussive punch power and fully expects an early firefight at The O2.

The British rivals are preparing for a must-win heavyweight battle on the Dillian Whyte-Oscar Rivas bill on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Allen has vowed to produce another swift victory after stopping Lucas Browne inside three rounds at the same venue in March, but Price insists he will be the last man standing if they trade big punches.

"Dave Allen is a durable fighter, but I can knock anyone out and I want to knock Dave Allen out. That's the plan - to knock him out," Price told Sky Sports News.

"My best chance of beating Dave Allen is to knock him out early, so it's going to be fireworks for the first three rounds, if that's the case.

There's going to be big punches landed and the majority of them are going to be by myself, I believe. David Price

"It's going to be a great clash of styles. He thinks I'm made for him, I think he's made for me.

"There's going to be big punches landed and the majority of them are going to be by myself, I believe, and I think I carry enough firepower to be the first man to knock Dave Allen out."

Price is staging one more push for a title shot after his career had previously been stalled by defeats and the 36-year-old Liverpudlian still wants to test himself at the highest level.

"Well there could be an opportunity to fight someone, which may create an opening towards a world title eliminator," said Price. "Maybe something like that.

World titles could be fragmented after the Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz Jr rematch

"I'd love to be able to finish my career and say I'd fought for a world title.

"If a few of the belts are broken up, then there's going to be more opportunities for challengers. The champions are going to need more challengers and you just never know, so we'll see what happens."

