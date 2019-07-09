Katie Taylor set for October return to ring

3:45 Undisputed Lightweight World Champion Katie Taylor says she will return to the ring in October and that the best is yet to come. Undisputed Lightweight World Champion Katie Taylor says she will return to the ring in October and that the best is yet to come.

Katie Taylor expects to return to the ring in October or November, but the undisputed lightweight champion is unsure whether she’ll face Delfine Persoon or Amanda Serrano.

Taylor defeated Persoon at Madison Square Gardens on the Anthony Joshua - Andy Ruiz Jr undercard but her opponent was angered at the majority decision given to the Irishwoman.

That would leave the tantalising possibility of a rematch, while a fight with Serrano has also been mooted.

Whoever she goes up against next, Taylor believes she still has plenty to offer the sport, despite recently turning 33.

"I think the next fight is going to be in October/November some time but I don't know who it is going to be against yet," she told Sky Sports News.

"Obviously, Amanda Serrano is the obvious choice, as well as Delfine Persoon.

"I can't wait for that rematch, it was such a great fight last time round and I think the next fight between me and her is going to be even more special, there's a lot more interest round that as well.

"It's those kind of fights that really take women's boxing to the next level and to have so many people talking about the fight is incredible.

"It was great to pull through and hold all the belts at the end, is really the pinnacle of the sport."

Taylor says she has further ambitions to achieve before she retires and insists the "best is yet to come."

"There's plenty left to achieve, I believe the best is yet to come. I genuinely believe that and there are plenty more years left in me," she added.

"You've mentioned Amanda Serrano and Delfine Persoon, while there's also a possible match with Cecilia Braekhus as well.

"These are huge fights, these are history-making fights, some of the biggest fights in boxing, not just women's boxing.

"I just want to continue making history in my sport and want to be the best ever. I need to improve and get better but I'm in a great position right now. The best is yet to come."