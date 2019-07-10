Whyte vs Rivas: Dillian Whyte does not regret breakdown in Anthony Joshua rematch talks

Dillian Whyte faces Oscar Rivas on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Dillian Whyte admits he wanted to ruin Anthony Joshua's unbeaten record himself, but does not regret the breakdown in talks over a Wembley rematch.

The British heavyweight switched his sights to a summer showdown with Oscar Rivas at The O2 on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office, after he could not agree terms for a second fight with Joshua at Wembley in April.

Joshua went on to lose his world titles in a shocking first professional defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr in New York last month, but Whyte stands by his career decision.

Anthony Joshua was stopped by Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden

Whyte, who defeated AJ in the amateurs before a 2015 stoppage loss in the paid ranks, told Sky Sports: "Why would I be regretful to take the fight just because he lost?

"Listen, he's a fellow competitor, he's a British fighter, so any British fighter in my book that fights against anyone in the world, I will support them, even if I don't like them.

"I don't regret it, I was sad to see him lose, because him losing changed the game.

"I wanted to fight him and beat him for the first time as a pro, as he beat me for the first time, and I beat him for the first time."

Joshua's defeat also ended talks for an undisputed world title fight against Deontay Wilder, who has since mocked his downfall, but Whyte believes the WBC champion should be cursing the loss of a career-high pay day.

Whyte has been working towards a fight with WBC champion Deontay Wilder

"Deontay Wilder was laughing, he's stupid because that's the big money fight for him," Whyte added.

"Where else is he going to get £100m? He'll probably have another 50 fights and not even make nowhere close to that."

Dillian Whyte battles Oscar Rivas on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with David Allen against David Price and Derek Chisora versus Artur Szpilka on The O2 bill.